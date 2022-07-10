Assassin’s Creed Liberation Delisted & to Be Unplayable Even to Owners Starting September 1 on Steam (Update)

Share this:

If you own Assassin’s Creed Liberation on Steam and have yet to finish it, you might want to do so soon, as the game isn’t just being delisted on the platform, it will even be inaccessible to everyone starting September 1!

Update: A Ubisoft rep has issued a statement to MP1st stating that Assassin’s Creed Liberation can still be played on Steam be it the standalone title, or the one included in the AC3 Remastered bundle.

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered isn’t affected by the online services decommission, including the Assassin’s Creed Liberation and DLC included as part of that remaster. Players can definitely still play AC Liberation on Steam. As stated in our support article, only DLCs and online features will be affected by the upcoming decommissioning. Current owners of those games will still be able to access, play or redownload them. Our teams are working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts and are also assessing all available options for players who will be impacted when these games’ online services are decommissioned on September 1st, 2022. It has always been our intention to do everything in our power to allow those legacy titles to remain available in the best possible conditions for players, and this is what we are working towards.

Original Story:

This notice was posted on the Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Steam page where the following was posted:

Yep, this means that even if you already own the game, you won’t be able to play it on Steam to complete it, which sucks, given, y’know, people paid for the game and all.

While hardly the jewel in the franchise’s long list of releases, AC Liberation was originally released on the PlayStation Vita back in 2012, and ties into Assassin’s Creed 3. It featured a black female protagonist, which is a first for the franchise, and saw an HD re-release on consoles and PC in 2014.

Here’s a description of the game over on Steam:

Introducing Assassin’s Creed® Liberation HD, the striking chapter of the pre-American Revolution Assassin’s Creed saga which arrives for the first time on HD consoles and PC. With improved gameplay, a deeper story, and HD graphics, Liberation is an immersive and full Assassin’s Creed experience.

This is yet another reason why owning digital games is frowned upon by some consumer groups, as you technically never own the game themselves given this thing can happen. While it’s fairly common for games to be delisted on digital storefronts, the title being unplayable completely is not. Let’s hope this isn’t the start of a trend, as it’ll seriously put a dent in anyone’s digital games library.

We’ve reached out to Ubisoft regarding this, and whether there’s a workaround planned or something. Also, whether the Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered bundle that includes Liberation will be affected.

